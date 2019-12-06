Good Evening!

It's Friday, December 6. There have been some sprinkles here and there this afternoon, but heavier showers are forecast for tonight and Saturday and perhaps Sunday.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

The California Natural Resources Agency has awarded $2.2 million to the city for a 2.2-mile, multi-use path along the Atwater Village side of the L.A. River, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office announced this afternoon. It's a project that Atwater Village and river activists have been working on for several years. Here's a story with more details.

The LAPD has posted bodycam and dashboard cam videos of an Oct. 22 officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights on Gless Street. The video shows an officer bleeding after being shot in the leg. The suspect, 29-year-old Rudolfo Coleman, was apprehended two days later and faces multiple charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer. 

The damp weekend ahead has many outdoor event organizers promising their holiday markets, parades and festivals will be held rain-or-shine -- or at least under tents.

