Silver Lake -- A driver reported that his rear window was shattered as he drove southbound on the 5 Freeway this morning. It's one of the several dozen incidents that have recently been reported by area freeway drivers, whose vehicles have sustained damage from what may have been BB gun pellets, gunshots or other projectiles, according to the CHP and news reports.

It's not clear, however, if any of the incidents reported across the region -- from Los Angeles to the Inland Empire -- are connected or are actual acts of vandalism. In many cases the cause of the damage has not been determined, and no injuries have been reported. But CHP officials are tracking the incidents and advising motorists to watch out.

This morning's incident took place shortly before 6 am on the southbound 5 Freeway north of the 2 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry reported his car's rear window suddenly shattered, but the cause was unknown, the CHP reported.

Meanwhile, there were more incidents reported in Anaheim Hills this morning and in Corona and La Puente Tuesday night:

• Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, a Toyota Camry sustained damage from a BB or pellet that hit the sedan in the area of the Corona (71) Expressway and the westbound 91.

• At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a third car was damaged on the westbound 91 near the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Anaheim Hills, according to the CHP.

• About 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Charger was northbound on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway south of Valley Boulevard in unincorporated area of Los Angeles County near La Puente when the front driver door was struck by a projectile, possibly a gunshot, the CHP reported.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In all, the CHP believes there have been nearly 60 incidents throughout Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties over the past few weeks.

Similar incidents have been reported in Los Angeles County, beginning in April, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera. In late April, the driver of a minivan headed northbound on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights told CBS2 he heard two loud bangs before a back passenger window and rear windshield shattered.

"We are taking each of these incidents seriously and actively searching for those responsible," CHP Border Division Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand said. "The public should still feel safe while driving their vehicles on our California freeways."

Two other suspected acts of violence happened just before 7 a.m. last Thursday on the westbound 91 near Norwalk Boulevard, and last Wednesday night on the 91 in Cerritos.

On May 10, windows on two vehicles traveling along the eastbound 91 in Corona during the predawn hours were blasted by pellet or BB gun fire.

Two motorists reported shattered windows while driving on the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area on April 27.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Services Unit at 714-288-6336; or the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331.

CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said that if a vehicle window is shattered, drivers are advised to pull over as soon as it is safe and call 911.