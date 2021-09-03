Los Angeles' new sweeping ordinance to restrict sleeping and homeless encampments in certain areas of the city goes into effect today after being approved by the City Council and signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti at the end of July.

The law modifies the city's current anti-camping law to prohibit sitting, sleeping, lying, storing personal property or otherwise obstructing the public right under these conditions:

• Within two feet of any fire hydrant

• Within five feet of any operational or utilizable entrance or exit

• Within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway

• In a manner that interferes with any activity for which the city has issued a permit or restricts accessible passage as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act

• Anywhere within a street, including bike paths.

It will also protect the public right of way within 500 feet of a "sensitive" facility (including schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries) in several areas of the city. However, the City Council must pass a resolution to designate a specific area for enforcement, posts signage and give notice of the date that the ordinance will be enforced for the area.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Areas include:

• Up to 500 feet of a designated overpass, underpass, freeway ramp, tunnel, bridge, pedestrian bridge, subway, wash or spreading ground, railroad track or where lodging unsheltered or in tents is unhealthy, unsafe and incompatible with safe passage; and

• Up to 1,000 feet of a facility opened after Jan. 1, 2018 that provides shelter, safe sleeping, safe parking or navigation centers for persons experiencing homelessness.

The ordinance will also allow the city to prevent encampments for a period of no longer than one year in areas that are deemed an ongoing threat to public health or safety, including due to:

• Death or serious bodily injury of any person at the location due to a hazardous condition;

• Repeated serious or violent crimes or threats of serious or violent crimes, including human trafficking; and

• Fires at the location.

People who violate the ordinance will face an infraction or citation, but "a person who willfully resists, delays or obstructs a city employee from enforcing this section or who willfully refuses to comply after being requested to do so by an authorized city employee" can face higher fines and a misdemeanor charge, according to the ordinance.

A separate motion yet to be approved would create a Street Engagement Strategy, which would include emergency outreach, service-focused outreach and sanitation outreach. Each council district would have its own Homeless Engagement Team to deploy as needed.