Mayor Eric Garcetti's path to becoming U.S. ambassador to India hit a potential snag Thursday when a senior senator said he wants the confirmation vote delayed pending an investigation into whether the mayor knew about, and ignored, sexual harassment and assault allegations against his former senior advisor.

In a letter made available by Politico, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he would object to Garcetti's nomination because of "numerous credible allegations from multiple whistleblowers" alleging the mayor had knowledge of an ignored cases of sexual alleged harassment by a close advisor.

"Mayor Garcetti may very well be fully qualified, but at this time, the Senate needs to look at these allegations further," he added.

In February, the nonprofit law firm Whistleblower Aid filed a complaint on behalf of Garcetti's former communications director accusing the mayor of perjury while he was questioned during his nomination hearing in the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the sexual harassment allegations against his former advisor, Rick Jacobs.

Jacobs was accused in a 2020 lawsuit filed by Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Garza, who claims Garcetti witnessed the misconduct but turned a blind eye to it.

Garcetti has denied the allegations in the past -- and did so again during his hearing, telling the Senate panel he has a "zero tolerance" policy for sexual harassment. The mayor has previously claimed he didn't know about Garza's accusations at the time or until the lawsuit became public in July 2020.

In response to Grassley's letter, the mayor's office said in a statement to City News Service Thursday afternoon:

"Repeating a malicious falsehood will never turn a lie into the truth. The Mayor has testified under oath multiple times, including before the U.S. Senate, and stands by his testimony unequivocally: he absolutely did not witness nor was he informed of any of the behavior being alleged. The Mayor has spent the better part of his life advocating aggressively on this issue, and had he been aware of any such behavior, he absolutely would have acted to stop it."

The White House stood by Garcetti in a statement to Politico, saying that the mayor "has been clear that he takes any allegations of harassment very seriously and has made clear this type of misconduct is unacceptable in his office in any form ... the president has confidence in Mayor Garcetti and believes he'll be an excellent representative in India."