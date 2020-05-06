When will restaurants reopen - if they ever do? How is social distancing being enforced at the Silver Lake Reservoir? What is being done about the homeless and the spread of the virus at Echo Park Lake? What can (and cannot) be done in a rent moratorium?

The Eastsider chatted Monday with District 13 Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. whose district stretched from Hollywood to Echo Park, about the city’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, he said the rollback of quarantine restrictions will be slow - and, for quite awhile, incomplete - and that new one-way directional signs are coming to the trails around Echo Park Lake.

In a Zoom interview that was recorded and posted online, O'Farrell was asked a combination of questions solicited from Eastsider readers and a couple of our own.

A few highlights of the interview:

Enforcing Social Distancing

A reader asked about enforcing social distancing at Silver Lake Reservoir - noting that some are not wearing masks or going the right way on the one-way path.

O’Farrell said it took extra effort to keep the Silver Lake trail open once the hiking trails and other recreational areas were being closed - and that luxury could be taken away if social distancing isn't followed.

"People need exercise," O’Farrell said. "I need exercise. We all do."

Actual enforcement, however, comes down to peer pressure.

"It’s up to all of us to give friendly reminders to folks that we observe may not be following or may not see the signs even though we’ve posted about 30 of them, just to say ‘Hey, let’s all go in the same direction here so we can keep this path open.'"

Homeless Residents and the Spread of the Virus

A reader asked about the increase of homeless tents in Echo Park and its possible impact on spreading the virus. Councilman O’Farrell responded that a citywide emergency order forbids disturbing encampments.

"What’s being done about the tents right now is just observation at this point to make sure there aren’t blatant violations of social distancing," O’Farrell said. "We’ve observed at some of the encampments that there are just no precautions, no modified behavior in some of the encampments whatsoever."

O’Farrell noted, however, that outreach workers are delivering masks, supplies and services. Beyond that, long before the pandemic, the councilman had been focused on opening more spaces for the homeless, including low income housing, permanent supportive housing, and areas for storage.

"By all definitions, homelessness is a public health crisis anyway," O’Farrell said. "It was before COVID-19, it is during, and it will be afterward."

Rent Moratorium

While O’Farrell backs a moratorium on rent increases, he said he could not support a proposal by Councilmembers Mike Bonin and David Ryu to expand the moratorium so there could be no evictions until 30 days after the city’s state of emergency declaration ended.

According to O'Farrell, state law simply doesn’t allow for that.

"The across-the-board rent increase moratorium was not authorized by the state, which would have put us in conflict and therefore vulnerable to legal action," O’Farrell said, adding later, "We don’t have the authority to go beyond what we’ve already done, in terms of, we’re prohibiting rent increases under our rent stabilization ordinance, and that’s as far as we can go right now."

This is related to the Costa–Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which O’Farrell is asking the state to relax. A state law from 1995, Costa–Hawkins places limits on municipal rent control ordinances, thereby prohibiting Los Angeles from developing rent control beyond what the city already passed in 1979.

But within the boundaries of current law, O’Farrell added, the city has gone far with easing rent pressures.

"The city of Los Angeles, despite what people might have heard, has acted more aggressively than any city in the state of California - and that’s just a fact," he said, pointing out that L.A. is giving renters up to 12 months to pay back due rent, as opposed to six months, like many other cities.

Restaurants - Can They Stay in Business?

Restaurants "are probably the single small business, in the small business universe, that employ the most Angelenos," said O'Farrell, who used to work in the restaurant business. But some food industry insiders are predicting that many restaurants will not be able to start up business again - at least not without a bail-out.

In terms of what the city can do about that, O’Farrell said he is pushing for a ceiling on the price charged by restaurant food delivery apps (a 15% limit on the purchase price in fees per online order for the use of its services during the COVID-19 public health emergency).

"In addition to apps charging exorbitant fees before COVID-19, what they did since COVID-19 is they’ve just really doubled down on that," O’Farrell said. "It’s not uncommon at all for an app company to charge 30% of the ticket price to the restaurant."

And even in a good year, most restaurants run at a profit margin of only 1% to 5%, he noted.

He also discussed a developing state-subsidized program in which restaurant meals would be delivered to seniors by taxi.

Rolling Back Restrictions: "When Can I Go to a Bar?"

"It’s going to be a slow re-opening of everyday life in Los Angeles and across the country - and we’re going to rely on data," O’Farrell said.

The rate of infection already seems to be going down, he said. Once that rate is close to zero, and significantly fewer patients are being hospitalized or going on a ventilator, some restrictions will ease, O’Farrell said.

"That could happen pretty soon, I think. “The data is coming in pretty quickly."

But we’ll still be wearing face-masks and carrying hand sanitizer for quite awhile, he added.

A Typical Day for the Councilman These Days

O’Farrell's morning begins with coffee, emails and a lot of research - getting caught up on vaccine experiments, developments of diagnostics and treatments.

"Lots of different sources of news. Never the television. I’ll do some broadcast media later in the evening. Lots of great great credible sources. The Atlantic, or Washington Post, or New York Times. Other trade publications. Health-oriented publications."

Then much of his work day is taken up with a marathon effort of communication.

"There’s a lot of noise out there, a lot of confusion - and we try our best to communicate everything that we’re doing, and all of the resources that are available to people right now," he said. The staff is on full deployment, as is he. "I’m probably working more hours in this manner than I ever have before, because it goes well into the evening."

It is mentally exhausting, though O’Farrell added that the pandemic has put everyone to the test. "This pandemic has shown who we are as a people," he said.

As for his role in the crisis, he said, "I simply want to make sure that I take an opportunity to maximize every resource that is available at every level of government.”

He added, "It's all hands on deck at every level government."

