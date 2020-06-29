The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today announced that beginning July 6, the city will resume its enforcement of certain parking regulations that were relaxed during the Safer at Home orders.

Enforcement will resume for the relaxed categories of:

Residential street sweeping

Peak/rush-hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions

Abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule)

Expired registrations

Loading zones (white curb) will resume the 10-minute grace period.

LADOT will continue to allow relaxed enforcement for:

No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle'' parking zones

Vehicles with recently expired Preferential Parking Permits

The payment due date for existing citations will be extended until Aug. 1.

Late payment penalties on existing citations will be delayed until Aug. 1.

People who can document that they are unemployed are eligible to have late penalties waived if they pay the base citation by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

People who want to fill out an "unemployment waiver'' can contact LADOT's customer care hotline at 866-561-9742.

People who have experienced financial hardship are eligible for a payment plan and can contact LADOT at the same number.

All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order. These categories include:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit

Posted time limits in residential and commercial areas

All posted temporary "No Parking" signs

Vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for city-owned lots.

In addition, LADOT will continue to provide free temporary pick-up zone parking signs for eligible retail and food service providers. Businesses can apply for a pick-up zone on the LADOT website, ladot.lacity.org.