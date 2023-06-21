Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
A city council committee today approved the nomination of Staycee Dains to be the new head of the Los Angeles Animal Services department, which has had a vacancy in leadership since April 2021.
The Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee voted 2-0, with Councilwoman Heather Hutt absent from today's meeting, to recommend the appointment of Dains, currently the director of Long Beach Animal Care Services.
Dains was nominated by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass on June 1. The nomination next heads to the full City Council for consideration.
"What I will do as the general manager is provide transparency, expertise, support in leadership at all levels of our organization," Daines said. "I will deeply invest in our staff and our volunteers. So that they too can continue to grow in this work."
Councilman John Lee, who sits on the committee, outlined some of the challenges the department faces, including chronic pet overpopulation, the aforementioned staffing issues and increased owner surrenders exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
During her years in Long Beach, Dains led the development of the department's "Compassion Saves" operating model -- intended to reduce euthanasia and increase pet adoption rates through various programs.
LBACS reached its highest adoption rate ever in 2022, placing 1,968 pets into homes and increasing placement of animals by 194% since 2018, according to Long Beach officials. Dains also developed and implemented programs that improved staff and volunteer morale and involvement, according to Bass' office.
Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez, who chairs the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee, asked Dains to discuss her plans to prevent more animals from coming into the shelters and explain how she would maximize the department's budget.
After being asked how she would prevent more animals from coming into shelters, Dains said it is "far less expensive and costly to the taxpayer to help a person who has an animal issue before that animal comes to the shelter."
In terms of spending, Dains said it was "time for us to reevaluate the operation and look at reorganization -- to really see if what we're doing is meeting the needs of not just our organization but the community."
If confirmed by the full council, Dains would replace Annette Ramirez, who has been serving as LAAS' interim general manager after the retirement of former LAAS General Manager Brenda Barnette.
