Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Illegal fireworks on Laveta Terrace, Echo Park, in 2019
Valley Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez today announced she will host her third annual anonymous fireworks buyback program in a continued effort to stop illegal fireworks.
"If they're in possession of these items, don't go popping them off because you feel you already spent the money," said Rodriguez. "We're offering you an opportunity to turn it back and get something for it.:
The buyback event is slated for Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m. at Brand Park, 15174 San Fernando Mission Rd., in Mission Hills.
The city will be offering rewards -- including Dodger tickets, Universal Studio tickets and gas cards on a first-come, first-serve basis -- in exchange for illegal fireworks, which depend on the weight and type of fireworks turned in.
In 2021, Rodriguez authored legislation calling for a comprehensive plan to address illegal fireworks. In response to the motion, LAPD opened the online fireworks portal earlier for residents to report illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.
Another result of the legislation is the creation of the fireworks buyback program. The program resulted more than a half ton of fireworks being voluntarily collected and removed from the streets.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.