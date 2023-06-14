Exterior of St. Anthony's Church

The immigrants were taken to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown

A group of immigrants were bused from the Texas border area to Los Angeles and dropped off today at downtown's Union Station, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said in a statement. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

