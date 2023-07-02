Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Mayor Karen Bass' office said a bus containing migrants arrived at Union Station at 12:40 p.m. Saturday from Texas, the second such arrival in the last three weeks.
"Though we were not formally notified, the Mayor's Office became aware of the bus yesterday and mobilized -- working with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," Saturday's statement from the Mayor's Office said.
"The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so."
The Mayor's Office did not immediately release further information, but the Los Angeles Times reported that there were 41 migrants on the bus, that they were paroled by the U.S. Border Patrol and chose to make the trip voluntarily, according to immigrant advocates.
The newspaper cited Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, who said her organization was coordinating efforts among Los Angeles city officials and nonprofit partners in Texas.
On June 14, 42 migrants were bused from the Texas-Mexico border to Union Station by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who proclaimed his state's border region "overrun" and hinted that more shipments of immigrants could follow.
"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said in a statement. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."
Also in June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a "Sanctuary City" ordinance that when passed would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.
