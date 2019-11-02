Good Evening!
It's Saturday, Nov. 2. Thank for joining us today.
Here are some headlines, tweets, and notes for you:
Clark Street Bread was supposed to have opened an Echo Park shop and cafe by now. That has not happened but the owners today launched The Clark Street Coffee Shop in neighboring Victor Heights. The Echo Park bakery-cafe is "still a couple of weeks" out, Clark Street Bread on its Instagram.
The fire that burned for several hours at an Atwater Village recycling yard is out. But it's still pretty smoky smelling in many neighborhoods this morning.
Fire burning at the Atwater Recycling Center since last night...woke up to smelling and seeing smoke this morning, did some googling, goddamn. Roll up / close your windows if you live in the Silverlake/Echo Park area...— Tina Lieber (@immalonerdotty) November 2, 2019
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help find Sara Marie Martinez, a 33-year-old East L.A. area resident who went missing on Oct. 28.
Ouch. The Garfield High Bulldogs of East L.A. shutout the Roosevelt High Roughriders of Boyle Heights 25-0 in last night's East L.A. Classic. It was Garfield's 10th consecutive win in the football match.
Design ideas for the Silver Lake reservoirs property will be presented at an afternoon workshop in Los Feliz. It's part of a masterplan to guide the future of the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs.
Daylight savings time ends Sunday, giving you an extra hour to do more or just sleep in without feeling guilty.
When you could watch a Flashdance-Risky Business double-feature at the Eagle Theatre in Eagle Rock.
