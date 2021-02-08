Get a head start on the week with Hello Monday
Weather: After a foggy start, expect this week to be on the cool side, with highs in the upper 60s and rain expected by week's end.
Valentine's Day: Have you already reserved your outdoor restaurant table for next Sunday or will you being doing takeout instead? Take our poll below.
Weekend Wire
This weekend's breaking news
• Pedestrian killed in freeway crash near Dodger Stadium
• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Los Feliz
• The LAPD was called in to conduct a death investigation in Cypress Park
Happening This Week
City Hall Action*
The City Council on Wednesday will consider a proposal by First District Councilman Gil Cedillo to prohibit RVs and other oversized vehicles from parking overnight on numerous streets across his district, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods.
The council will also take up whether to lease an Echo Park parking lot for $10,500 a month to build a village of tiny homes for the homeless. The Eastsider reported on the proposal last month.
Neighborhood Council Action*
Echo Park: Planning committee on Feb. 9 will review proposal to demolish existing residences to build 7 small-lot homes on Mohawk Street.
Highland Park: City officials are scheduled to speak about neighborhood violence at the Feb. 10 public safety committee meeting.
Silver Lake: Planning committee on Feb. 10 will have a presentation on the Silver Lake Gateway project. The developer recently announced it would not be building a hotel as part of the project.
* Keep in mind that these items and meetings can be postponed
Hello Monday Poll
How will you celebrate Valentine's Day?
The pandemic means Valentine's Day might be a little different this year.
