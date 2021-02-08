Get a head start on the week with Hello Monday

Weather: After a foggy start, expect this week to be on the cool side, with highs in the upper 60s and rain expected by week's end.

Valentine's Day: Have you already reserved your outdoor restaurant table for next Sunday or will you being doing takeout instead? Take our poll below.

Weekend Wire

This weekend's breaking news

• Pedestrian killed in freeway crash near Dodger Stadium

• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Los Feliz

• The LAPD was called in to conduct a death investigation in Cypress Park

Happening This Week

Sign up for the Daily Digest Join the more than 5,000 Eastsider readers who receive our Daily Digest newsletter, featuring content published on The Eastsider during the last 24 hours. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

City Hall Action*

The City Council on Wednesday will consider a proposal by First District Councilman Gil Cedillo to prohibit RVs and other oversized vehicles from parking overnight on numerous streets across his district, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods.

The council will also take up whether to lease an Echo Park parking lot for $10,500 a month to build a village of tiny homes for the homeless. The Eastsider reported on the proposal last month.

Neighborhood Council Action*

Echo Park: Planning committee on Feb. 9 will review proposal to demolish existing residences to build 7 small-lot homes on Mohawk Street.

Highland Park: City officials are scheduled to speak about neighborhood violence at the Feb. 10 public safety committee meeting.

Silver Lake: Planning committee on Feb. 10 will have a presentation on the Silver Lake Gateway project. The developer recently announced it would not be building a hotel as part of the project.

* Keep in mind that these items and meetings can be postponed

Hello Monday Poll