Compton quake map

These are preliminary readings and are subject to review and change.

 USGS

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck at 12:19 a.m. in Compton today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor was felt across several Eastside neighborhoods.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the jolt, which took place one day after earthquake drills were held statewide during the 12th Annual California Shakeout.

The state also unveiled an early-warning quake alert system on Thursday that operates via a mobile phone app as well as texts similar to Amber Alerts. It's not clear yet if tonight's quake was big enough to warrant an alert.

