An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck at 12:19 a.m. in Compton today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor was felt across several Eastside neighborhoods.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the jolt, which took place one day after earthquake drills were held statewide during the 12th Annual California Shakeout.

The state also unveiled an early-warning quake alert system on Thursday that operates via a mobile phone app as well as texts similar to Amber Alerts. It's not clear yet if tonight's quake was big enough to warrant an alert.

No impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers following a 3.7 magnitude #earthquake centered near Compton. About a dozen burglar alarm calls since the shaker, otherwise business as usual. The 9-1-1 system in LA City is fully operational. — LAPD Communications Division (@911LAPD) October 18, 2019

Yup felt a small quake in #EchoPark #EarthquakeLA — Lia Finkelstein (@Mrsthefink) October 18, 2019

Felt it in eastside/Silverlake. It was weird feeling one. More of a hard short jolt than shake. — Sonya W Tateosian (@TateosianWSonya) October 18, 2019

That earthquake bruh. Shit shook me in my couch #earthquake #boyleheights — Juan Lomeli (@changitojuanito) October 18, 2019

One jolt that made the house creak. — Craig Collins (@landsnark) October 18, 2019