A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A group of homeless advocates and other activists protested what they said was the planned removal of a large encampment at Echo Park Lake. But city officials denied there were any plans to move the homeless off park grounds. The Eastsider

Los Angeles City Councilmen Gilbert Cedillo and Paul Koretz introduced a resolution asking Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers. The Eastsider

The Red Car Pedestrian Bridge is scheduled to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25. The $4 million span across the L.A. River in Atwater Village will be open only to pedestrian and non-motorized bikes. The Eastsider

Eagle Rock's senior lead officer has approached Council District 14 about creating a police foot patrol on Colorado Boulevard in the wake of recent commercial break-ins, reports the Boulevard Sentinel. The proposal comes in the wake of recent break ins. A year ago, five Colorado Boulevard businesses were broken into in a single night.

Los Angeles officials hailed the drop in several key crime rates -- including murder and gang-related violence -- across the city in 2019, with the chief of police calling this one of "the safest times in Los Angeles." However, city leaders added that there is still room for improvement. The Eastsider

The L.A. school board approved paying a total of $25 million to settle numerous sexual misconduct lawsuits against district employees, including an incident at El Sereno Elementary in El Sereno. L.A. Times.

The LAPD released body-cam video and more details of a November shooting in which a suspect fleeing police allegedly opened fire and hit an officer in the arm. The Eastsider

Police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a San Marino home. Detectives believe one of the suspects is connected to two other recent home burglaries in the city. The Eastsider

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake, was appointed as the lead House Manager in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate. The Eastsider

Countless Eastside pet owners have sad stories to tell about cats lost to coyotes. But in Highland Park, a cat named Max stood his ground against a trio of coyotes. CBS2

City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell called on the city to explore the possibility of turning soon-to-close St. Vincent Medical Center into interim or permanent housing for the homeless, possibly including mental health, substance abuse and other services. The Eastsider

Council District 13 says volunteers are needed on the evening of Thursday, Jan 23 to help conduct the annual homeless count in Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake, Westlake.

Kit Williamson, producer of the Netflix series “EastSiders,” has wrapped up the final season of the show following the lives, loves and personal catastrophes of a young LGBTQ community in and around Silver Lake and Echo Park. The Eastsider

The Glassell Park Improvement Association will host a "Table Town Hall" with the CD 14 candidates next week on Saturday, Jan. 25. Candidates will hop from table-to-table every few minutes to answer questions posed by those in attendance.

Chris Cut and his wife had grown accustomed to seeing all sorts of wildlife around their hillside home. But never a bobcat -- until this month. The Eastsider