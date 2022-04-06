Rep. Adam Schiff, whose 28th Congressional district includes Atwater Village, Echo Park, and Silver Lake, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This evening, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19," Schiff tweeted Tuesday. "I'm feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!"

Schiff did not say when or where he might have contracted the virus.

The 61-year-old congressman is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and has represented California's 28th Congressional District since 2013. He is running for reelection in the June primary.

The district also includes West Hollywood, Burbank, parts of Pasadena, Glendale, Sunland, Tujunga, Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills.