A Connecticut man is facing charges that he threatened to murder Rep. Adam Schiff --whose 28th District includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake -- in a meeting request with the Congressman, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today.
Robert M. Phelps, 62, was arrested Friday and released on $25,000 bond after appearing in federal court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to the DOJ.
A representative for Schiff declined to comment.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Schiff's office received a threatening message on Nov. 12 through a meeting request form on the congressman's website.
The meeting request included the statement, "I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your ... face in." In addition, in response to a question about a preferred day of the week for the meeting, Phelps wrote, "Measure your Coffin day," prosecutors allege.
According to the DOJ, investigators interviewed Phelps at his home on Dec. 4 and confirmed that Phelps wrote and sent the threatening communication.
The complaint charges Phelps with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and with making interstate threats, which carry a total possible prison sentence of up to 15 years, according to the DOJ.
Schiff has been a frequent target of insults from President Donald Trump over Schiff's leadership of the impeachment effort that was ultimately rejected by the Senate.
