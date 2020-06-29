In the wake of the filing of federal felony racketeering and bribery charges against Councilman Jose Huizar and his suspension from the Los Angeles City Council, Controller Ron Galperin today moved to terminate the councilman's city salary payments.

Huizar was suspended by the City Council last Tuesday, and Galperin said per the city charter, a council member who has been suspended cannot continue to draw a paycheck from the local government.

"While I believe strongly in the principle that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the shocking information about Mr. Huizar's misconduct is an unacceptable violation of the public trust," Galperin said in a memo to City Clerk Holly Wolcott. "As such, he should not and will not continue to receive any salary payments from my office and from the treasury of the people of Los Angeles."

The payroll section of the Controller's Office is responsible for paying the salaries of all city employees and elected officials.

Huizar's biweekly gross salary as a city council member is $8,192.85, which equates to $213,833.40 annually, according to Galperin.

Huizar, 51, is accused of accepting $1.5 million in bribes from developers in exchange for his support of downtown building projects. He was stripped of all his committee assignments in November 2018, following FBI searches of his home and offices, and had recently scaled back his legislative activity at the request of City Council President Nury Martinez.

The council voted 14-0, with Huizar absent, to suspend him from the council.

Huizar is scheduled to be arraigned on July 20.