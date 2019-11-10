A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Jurors found a man guilty in the 1980 murder of Stephanie Sommers in her Silver Lake apartment. Harold Anthony Parkinson, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2. The Eastsider

A man was sentenced to to 26 years to life for repeatedly stabbing a fellow passenger in the head in a random attack on a transit bus. Manuel Ortiz Jr. of Montebello, 29, convicted of first-degree murder. His victim, 22-year-old Austin Angelo Zavala, died about two months after he was attacked on April 9, 2018 while riding a Montebello Public Transit on Whittier Boulevard. Zavala was a student at East L.A. College, where he was studying accounting. Authorities did not determine a motive for the attack. The Eastsider

The City Council approved a proposal to set up a college savings account with a $50 balance for every first grader enrolled in L.A. Unified and charter schools. The program, proposed by 4th District Councilman David Ryu (Los Feliz, Silver Lake), will be rolled out beginning in the 2020-21 school year. David Ryu

Cal State L.A. tightened security at the main university library as officials investigated a possible threat to the library. Officials later determined the reports were not credible. The incident comes a week after the campus Annex lab was cleared after a caller threatened to come and shoot inside the building unless it was evacuated. Official at the El Sereno campus later determined that the threat was also not credible. University Times

The owner of a Mini Cooper allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Silver Lake with a cyclist last month has been identified as an employee of the Los Angeles Unified School District. A blue Mini Cooper with a dented hood and smashed windshield was towed to a Glendale auto body shop after the crash on the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue, and the owner of the shop then contacted authorities. It is not clear who was actually driving during the time of the crash. ABC7

A 17-year-old was shot to death in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The shooting occurred in the area of Wabash and Evergreen avenues. Officers on patrol found the victim, Ricardo Ramirez, on the sidewalk, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Eastsider

A rally at at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz called for banning the sale of flavored tobacco products. The Families Fighting Flavored Tobacco coalition called on the City Council to finalize a ban, saying the rate of teens using flavored tobacco products, such as electronic cigarettes, is rising. The Eastsider

Helen Kelley, a former nun who led a resistance among nuns in the 1960s against the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, has died at age 94. She was president of the former Immaculate Heart College in Los Feliz from 1963 to 1977. She later became part of the Carter administration, as deputy associate director for Older Americans Volunteer Programs. Funeral services will be held later this month. Los Feliz Ledger

The City Council Homelessness & Poverty Committee approved spending $1.465 million to erect a tent-like structure and trailers that would temporarily house up to 100 homeless people on a city owned lot at 3248 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz. The proposal by 4th District Councilmember David Ryu (Los Feliz Silver Lake) must still be approved by the City Council. The Eastsider

An interview with Kim Krizan, a Mount Washington resident who has published a book on Anais Nin, after conducting research in Nin’s Silver Lake hilltop home. "[Nin] did some wild things and her life was a grand experiment," Krizan said, "but she was incredibly insightful and, in spite of the fact that she didn’t graduate from high school, she was stunningly intelligent." The Eastsider

A woman who taught high school in East Los Angeles pleaded no contest to two sex-related charges involving a 15-year-old male student. Gina Murry, 33 - formerly of Esteban E. Torres High School - is expected to be sentenced Jan. 14 to two years in state prison as a result of her plea to one count each of committing a lewd act on a child and oral copulation of a person under 16. The Eastsider

The County Board of Supervisors voted to pay out $2.125 million to the family of a 16-year-old autistic boy who drowned in a public swimming pool during a 2014 field trip. Eric Ortiz, a special needs student at Garfield High School, was on a school-sponsored field trip at Atlantic Avenue Park when he was pulled fully dressed from the deep end of an Olympic-sized swimming pool on June 4, 2014. His parents Cesar Ortiz and Claudia Herrera filed a wrongful death/negligence lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, and later the Los Angeles County, which operated the pool where Eric Ortiz drowned. The Eastsider

Eagle Rock Boulevard will be getting a $16.2 million makeover intended to create a safer, sustainable and more attractive destination. But it will be several years before any changes take place. Metro board members in late September approved funding for "Rock the Boulevard," a project co-sponsored by the Eagle Rock Association (TERA), Los Angeles City Councilmember José Huizar and the City of Los Angeles. The Eastsider

A massage therapist in East L.A. is accused of having inappropriate contact with some of his clients, and sheriffs are seeking other potential victims. The 30-year-old therapist was arrested at the end of last month on suspicion of sexual assault while working at a wellness center. NBC LA & KABC

Silver Lake's first boutique hotel has opened for business. The 54-room Silver Lake Pool & Inn on Santa Monica Boulevard in Sunset Junction welcomed its first guests on Thursday - with guest rooms and suites that can cost well over $300 a night. Palisociety is managing the property as part of its chain of local hotels, which include Palihouse West Hollywood, Palihouse Santa Monica and the Palihotel Westwood Village. The Eastsider