The first case of coronavirus has been reported in Eagle Rock as the official tally of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County jumped by 50 new to 144, county public health officials said in today's update.

The Eagle Rock coronavirus case was announced one day after the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported five Boyle Heights cases and one Silver Lake case in their breakdown by city and neighborhood (the update list is below).

“We understand that there is a lot of concern as these numbers keep rising and we want to reiterate that as we do more testing, we will continue to find more positive for COVID-19,” said county public health director Barbara Ferrer in a statement.

Of the 50 new cases, one person had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case and the remaining 49 are under investigation.

Here's the updated list released today (March 17) of the laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in L.A. County:

  • Alhambra -- 1
  • Altadena -- 1
  • Arcadia -- 1
  • Baldwin Hills --1
  • Beverly Hills -- 1
  • Boyle Heights -- 5
  • Brentwood --1
  • Carson -- 1
  • Culver City -- 2
  • Diamond Bar -- 2
  • Eagle Rock --1
  • Encino-- 5
  • Gardena-- 1
  • Glendale -- 3
  • Granada Hills -- 3
  • Hollywood --1
  • Hollywood Hills --2
  • Inglewood -- 1
  • Koreatown --1
  • La Mirada -- 3
  • Lynwood -- 1
  • Long Beach -- 5 
  • Manhattan Beach -- 4
  • Mar Vista -- 1
  • Melrose-- 9
  • Monterey Park -- 1
  • North Hollywood --1
  • Northridge-- 1
  • Pasadena -- 2
  • Reseda -- 1
  • San Dimas -- 1
  • San Pedro -- 1
  • Santa Clarita -- 2
  • Santa Monica -- 1
  • Sherman Oaks -- 2
  • Silverlake-- 1
  • South Pasadena -- 1
  • Tarzana -- 5
  • Torrance -- 1
  • Venice -- 2
  • West Adams -- 1
  • West Hills -- 3
  • West Hollywood -- 8
  • West Vernon --1
  • Westchester-- 2
  • Woodland Hills --2
  • Other City in Los Angeles County (City <25000) -- 9
  • Los Angeles City (Neighborhood <25,000) -- 18

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, said an update from the county health department.

Health department officials stressed that the public should not think one location is safer than the other based on case figures.

