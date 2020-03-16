Sunset Boulevard street scene Silver Lake 6-20-2019 8-29-16 AM.JPG
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Five cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Boyle Heights and one in Silver Lake under new information released today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The department for the first time broke out cases by neighborhood and communities of 25,000 or more as part of its daily update of the pandemic.

To date, L.A. County and public health agencies in Long Beach and Pasadena have identified 94 coronavirus cases, 15 of which were likely spread due to community transmission.

The five reported cases in Boyle Heights were among the highest reported for any one community.

Here's the list released today of the laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases:

  • Alhambra -- 2
  • Arcadia -- 1
  • Beverly Hills -- 1
  • Boyle Heights -- 5
  • Carson -- 1<
  • City -- 2
  • Diamond Bar -- 2
  • Encino-- 3
  • Gardena-- 1
  • Glendale -- 2
  • Glendora-- 1
  • Granada Hills -- 3
  • Inglewood -- 2
  • Koreatown -- 1
  • La Mirada -- 2
  • Lancaster -- 1
  • Manhattan Beach -- 3
  • Melrose-- 2
  • Northridge-- 1
  • San Dimas -- 1
  • San Pedro -- 1
  • Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch -- 3
  • Santa Monica -- 1
  • Sherman Oaks -- 2
  • Silverlake-- 1
  • South Pasadena -- 1
  • Tarzana -- 5
  • Torrance -- 2
  • Venice -- 1
  • West Adams -- 1
  • West Hills -- 3
  • West Hollywood -- 5
  • West Vernon -- 1
  • Westchester-- 1
  • Los Angeles City (Neighborhood <25,000) -- 11
  • Still Investigating -- 11

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, said an update from the county health department.

“We are seeing a significant increase in cases and evidence of community spread as more testing occurs,” said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “We are implementing more social distancing requirements and we expect everyone to do their part."

