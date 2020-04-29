Coronavirus has killed persons in the majority of neighborhoods covered by The Eastsider. But some neighborhoods have been much harder hit than others while several have had no deaths, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The department recently began to break down the deaths by neighborhood and community in addition to coronavirus cases. As of April 28, there were 106 coronavirus deaths in Eastside neighborhoods that were confirmed and reported by the public health department. That's about 10% of the more than 1,000 deaths reported countywide so far. You can find a break down by Eastside neighborhoods below.

Based on this information, the Little Armenia section of East Hollywood has the highest coronavirus death rate in the county, with about 249 deaths per 100,000 people on an adjusted basis. More than 20 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Little Armenia, most if not all at nursing homes.

Meanwhile, several neighborhoods -- including Echo Park, Highland Park and Los Feliz -- have not had any coronavirus deaths confirmed by the county health department.

Some early reviews of the community coronavirus fatalities indicate that poorer communities have higher death rates than affluent areas. But that's not always the case. For example, Silver Lake, among the most affluent communities in the area, has a higher death rate than working class Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Lincoln Heights.

It appears that, on the Eastside at least, the highest death rates are in neighborhoods where there have been deadly outbreaks of coronavirus at nursing homes.

Keep in mind these figures are subject to change and revision as county health officials review deaths and update figures. The county's COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard has updated stats on the disease in L.A. County.

Also, the neighborhoods mentioned in the county statistics sometimes include portions of adjacent neighborhoods. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here.