The first cases of coronavirus were reported today in East Los Angeles and Echo Park, and public health officials said a second person has died of the pandemic in Los Angeles County.

The second L.A. County victim of COVID-19 was a person in their 30's who lived in an unincorporated area outside of Pasadena and who suffered from underlying health conditions, according today's update from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Relatives told TMZ the man was 34-year old Jeffrey Ghazarian of Glendora. The family said he became sick during a trip to Orlando, Florida, where he visited Disney World and Universal Studios.

The family posted on his Facebook page, "Our sweet, loving, fun Jeffrey went to be with Jesus this morning. He suffered a lot and put up a good fight. We will miss our Jeff every day but we are thankful for all the fun happy memories of the times we had together."

According to Facebook posts by the family, Ghazarian tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 and was admitted to a hospital the next day.

So far, public health agencies have reported a total of 231 confirmed coronavirus cases in L.A. County. That's 40 more than reported Wednesday. The updated list is below.

Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, once again stressed that many more people have probably been infected but official are still limited in the number of tests they can conduct. Also, the number of infections is expected to keep growing for 4 to 12 weeks as the virus spread and testing increases.

"Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can, to stay home and stay safe," said Ferrer.

Today's tally included one case in East Los Angeles and one case in Echo Park. Previously, 1 case had been reported in Eagle Rock and five in Boyle Heights.

The latest results do NOT include a previously reported case in Silver Lake. The Eastsider is seeking clarification from the county health department about the change.

Health department officials stressed that the public should not think one location is safer than the other based on case figures.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, said an update from the county health department.

She noted the number of cases will continue to rise in part because of the increased availability of testing, with seven labs operating with multiple sites. But she stressed that while lab availability is increasing, it remains limited.

According to Ferrer, about 21% of people tested at the county lab wind up being positive for coronavirus, while the rate in commercial labs is running about 10%.

She said she understands the public desire for "universal testing," but said people need to talk to their doctor, and the doctor will determine if a test is warranted. She said limited testing availability should be reserved for those who most need it.

"Even if you're identified as a person who had close contact with a confirmed case, and you have no symptoms, you don't need to be tested," Ferrer said. "If you're the contact of a person who is a close case, you have to quarantine for 14 days. You have to. It's a mandatory order."

On Wednesday, Dr. Christina Ghaly, who runs the county hospital system, echoed the point that some infected individuals -- who may not have any symptoms at all -- are walking around unaware they have the virus.

"People should assume that those they come into contact with might be positive for the virus," Ghaly said.

Ghaly on Thursday again noted a critical shortage of blood supplies, encouraging people to donate. She said there is no clinical evidence that the coronavirus can be spread through the blood.

Ferrer also issued a stern warning to younger residents to heed the warnings against public gatherings, saying this is not the time to "have a party at your house" or gather with a group of people at the beach.

"This virus has infected thousands and thousands of people all across the world, and a large number of them are people that are young," she said.

Ferrer said the pandemic "has a human side, and that human side really asks us all to do our best to take care of each other and take care of ourselves."

She said anyone who feeling "stressed and overwhelmed" can call a 24- hour support hotline operated by the county Department of Mental Health at 800-854-7771.

On Thursday morning, the California Department of Public Health reported a total of 675 cases statewide and 16 deaths.

Here's the updated list released today (March 19) of the laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in L.A. County*:

Alhambra -- 2

Arcadia --2

Baldwin Hills --1

Beverly Hills -- 4

Beverlywood --2

Boyle Heights --5

Brentwood -- 13

Burbank --1

Calabasas -- 1

Carson -- 1

Castaic --1

Covina -- 1

Crestview --1

Culver City --3

Diamond Bar --2

Eagle Rock -- 1

East Los Angeles --1

Echo Park -- 1

Encino -- 6

Gardena --1

Glendale -- 4

Granada Hills --4

Hancock Park -- 2

Hawthorne -- 1

Hollywood Hills -- 2

Hollywood -- 5

Inglewood -- 2

Koreatown -- 1

La Mirada -- 3

Lawndale --1

Lomita -- 5

Long Beach -- 12

Lynwood -- 1

Manhattan Beach -- 5

Mar Vista -- 1

Melrose -- 11

Monterey Park --2

North Hollywood --3

Northridge --1

Pacific Palisades --5

Palms--1

Park La Brea -- 3

Pasadena -- 2

Playa Vista -- 1

Reseda --1

San Dimas -- 1

San Pedro --1

Santa Clarita -- 3

Santa Monica Mountains -- 2

Santa Monica --2

Sherman Oaks -- 5

South El Monte --1

South Pasadena -- 1

Stevenson Ranch --1

Studio City -- 3

Sylmar -- 1

Tarzana --5

Torrance-- 2

Tujunga --1

University Park -- 1

Valley Glen --1

Van Nuys --1

Venice -- 4

Vermont Knolls -- 1

Walnut -- 1

West Adams -- 1

West Hills --3

West Hollywood -- 12

West Los Angeles --2

West Vernon -- 1

Westchester --3

Westwood -- 2

Whittier --2

Woodland Hills --3

Under Investigation --30

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; one previously reported case was not in Public Health's jurisdiction. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.