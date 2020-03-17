Presiding L.A. Superior Court Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that every courthouse and courtroom will be closed to the public from until March 19th for a total of three court days and then reopen Friday for essential or emergency matters.

The changes apply to criminal, civil, probate, family law and dependency/juvenile cases.

"The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is committed to providing equal access to justice through the fair, timely and efficient resolution of all cases," Brazille said in a statement. "However, it is imperative that we continue aligning our Court with the most recent directives and guidelines issued by our national, state and local public health officials."

Over the next few days, there will be additional news releases explaining in further detail the extent to which the Superior Court of Los Angeles County is reducing and scaling back judicial and court resources in response to the current public health crisis.

On Friday, Brazile called for a 30-day delay of all new civil jury trials. He also said criminal jury trials should be pushed back by 30 days, in cases where the defendants have agreed to the delay.

Brazile also called on the court to limit requests for new jurors for the next month, "due to concerns about juror availability."