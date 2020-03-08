A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

County health officials and race organizers said that they have taken steps to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the L.A. Marathon, including deferring entrants from countries deemed to have a high risk of exposure to the disease. Eastsider

The Atwater Village Costco was one of several stores that saw a run on supplies triggered by fears of the coronavirus. L.A. Times & Emily Alpert Reyes

A person was killed early in a crash on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. Eastsider

An Amber Alert was cancelled after a Lincoln Heights boy and his aunt who has been reported kidnapped were found in Boyle Heights. KTLA

District 4 Councilman David Ryu appears to be headed into a runoff election based on preliminary results from Tuesday's election. Eastsider

Former state Sen. Kevin de Leon appeared to have avoided a runoff to succeed termed-out city councilman Jose Huizar as representative of Council District 14, which stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown L.A. Eastsider

Longtime Highland Park activist Ann Walnum, who was an advocate for preserving the Southwest Museum and other causes, passed away on March 2. Friends of the Southwest Museum

Glassell Park resident and celebrity photographer Autumn de Wilde talks about directing her first feature film, Emma. L.A. Times

It's been more than a year since city officials and a developer reached a deal to save a former Texaco gas station in Silver Lake from demolition. The Silver Lake Boulevard building is expected to be finally moved this month. But a permanent home has yet to be found. Eastsider

Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights won its first-ever boys’ basketball city championship. Boyle Heights Beat

Metro celebrated the opening of its 200th bike share station at Sunset and Silver Lake boulevards in Silver Lake. The Source