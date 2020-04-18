In the deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles County officials today announced 81 new deaths from the virus and 642 additional cases, for a total of 576 deaths and 12,021 cases.

"Today marks a very sad milestone for our County, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 deaths for any one day since the beginning of the pandemic, and our deepest condolences go out to each and every person grieving the loss of their loved ones," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health.

"In this last week we have doubled the number of deaths that occurred among LA County residents," said Ferrer in a statement. "We are especially concerned about the overwhelming number of residents residing in our nursing homes who have passed away."

Of the 576 deaths, 89% had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 18 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 11 (+1)

Boyle Heights: 69 (+4)

Eagle Rock: 53 (+1)

East Hollywood: 64 (+6)

East Los Angeles: 127 (+6)

Echo Park: 11 (+1)

El Sereno: 51 (+5)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 6 (+1)

Elysian Valley: 10

Glassell Park: 72 (+5)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 46 (+2)

Historic Filipinotown: 25

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 26 (+2)

Los Feliz: 22 (+1)

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 16

Silver Lake: 90 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 65 (+3) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Information about race and ethnicity was available for 498 victims, or 93%. Of those, 36% occurred among Latino residents, 29% among white residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races.

As of today, 3,280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the coronavirus -- have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Testing capacity continues to increase in the county, with results available for more than 76,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

On Friday, Ferrer said 20 nursing homes or care facilities have had outbreaks of 20 or more people testing positive, and the county has asked for help from state and federal officials to control the virus' spread and ensure affected facilities are fully staffed.

"This is particularly technical assistance around being able to implement stringent infection-control processes, and also we've requested additional staffing to support the high rate of staff absences at some of the facilities, which again limits the ability of the staff to provide high-quality care," Ferrer said.

Further underscoring that point, well over half of the skilled nursing facilities identified by California officials as having experienced one or more cases of COVID-19 are in Los Angeles County.

Of the 261 facilities on the California Department of Health list, 148 are located in Los Angeles County.

The department's website said the list is a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

Ferrer said Friday that 1,441 cases have been confirmed among health care workers in the county, 38% of them being nurses and 6% of them doctors.

Five deaths have been confirmed among health care workers, three of them nurses. Three of the deaths involved skilled nursing facility workers, one was a correctional health worker and one worked in a hospital, Ferrer said.

The county on Friday also announced the availability of free same-day testing for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

This story was updated with additional information from the Long Beach and Pasadena health departments.