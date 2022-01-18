They have become part of the cityscape during our pandemic times. On sidewalks and parking lots, temporary COVID-19 testing sites have popped up under tents and canopies.

But as COVID cases have risen in recent weeks, so have concerns about possibly fraudulent testing sites.

Council District 13, which includes Echo Park and Silver Lake has received questions from residents about the authenticity of some pop-up testing sites.

"We have been proactively engaging with [the County Department of Public Health] on these sites,” said the office in a statement. "We encourage everyone to practice caution when sharing their personal and medical information."

Whether those concerns are warranted, however, is still not clear. Police have not received reports of fraudulent sites on the Eastside or other parts of the city, an LAPD spokesman said last week.

Still, other agencies and officials are urging caution:

• The LA County Board of Supervisors instructed departments to investigate reports of fraudulent sites and come up with strategies to combat them. “As the urgent need for testing reaches a crucial point, it is imperative that we ensure residents can be confident they are receiving an accurate and legitimate test without risking their private information,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

• Rafael Carbajal, Director of LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, says consumers are inquiring about suspicious-looking pop-ups. "Some have taken tests and not received results in the time frame promised. And some claimed to not receive test results at all."

• Across the U.S., officials have warned consumers to look out for scammers operating pop-up test sites. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have reported being billed after taking free tests.

How can you determine if a site is phony or not?

That’s not easy since there’s no central registry, consistent signage or proof of authenticity that a consumer can ask for.

But here are a few tips:

• Start is by checking the list of sites on the county health department website: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. But be aware that not all pop-up sites are included.

• If the testing site appears in an unusual setting or acts unprofessionally, beware of possible fraud, warned the county consumer affairs department. Officials said Social Security numbers should not be requested.

• The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office provides essential advice on protecting yourself.