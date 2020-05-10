Los Angeles County health officials today announced 18 more deaths due to the coronavirus and 484 newly confirmed cases, bringing the county's totals to 1,530 deaths and 31,677 cases.

"Each day, we report these numbers knowing that there are people who are grieving their loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. To all of you, we are so deeply sorry for your loss," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director. "As we begin our recovery journey, we are grateful for all you have done to get us to this point. More than ever, we all need to continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, and to, most importantly, save lives."

The latest numbers came as county residents celebrated Mother's Day with many restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus still in place, as others are slowly lifted. Hiking trails and parks were reopened Saturday, one day after the county allowed select retail businesses to reopen with curbside service.

An exception to the reopening of trails was the popular Runyon Canyon trail, which remains closed because it attracts crowds that are too large, officials said.

All county beaches remain closed, but are tentatively slated to reopen Wednesday with restrictions on activities such as sunbathing, picnicking and volleyball, according to Nicole Mooradian, spokeswoman for the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors

Long Beach will reopen its beach walking/bike paths Monday, although the beaches themselves will remain closed.

Officials warned in easing some restrictions that the pandemic is far from over.

"If you are out and about this weekend, please take every precaution since anyone of us, even if we are not sick, could be infected with COVID-19 and capable of infecting others," Ferrer said. "When outside your home, always stay six feet away from everyone and wear a cloth face covering securely over your nose and mouth if there are others near you. These actions are critically important as we begin the journey of recovery so that we don't find ourselves with large increases in hospitalizations and deaths that would require us to reinstitute restrictions."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.