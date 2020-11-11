Los Angeles County reported 2,152 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths today, bringing the county's totals to 327,964 cases and 7,216 fatalities.

The high number of new cases came one day after officials said it would be weeks before the county could move into a less-restrictive tier of the state's four-tier economic-reopening roadmap.

The number of L.A. County residents hospitalized due to the virus also continued its recent spike today, increasing to 903 from 888 on Tuesday and 855 on Monday.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services secretary, noted Tuesday rising case numbers statewide mean the situation will likely be even worse next week.

"As we look forward to next week and we see which counties may have missed their current tier threshold this week, we anticipate if things stay they way they are, that between this week and next week over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier," Ghaly said. "And so that certainly is an indication that we're concerned and that we have to keep a close watch on what's happening."

Health officials have been blaming an increase in public and private gatherings for the surge, and they fear the upcoming winter holidays could exacerbate the problem.

The county has reported more than 2,000 new cases for six of the past seven days.

"Today, we celebrate and pay respect to our veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation," Ferrer said today. "As more than 4,200 veterans have passed away from COVID-19 nationwide, we honor, celebrate and protect our veterans by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19."