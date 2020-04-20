Twenty-four more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Los Angeles County today, while the resolution of a backlog of testing results from one lab led to an increase of about 1,500 positive cases in the county.

But the preliminary results of a study also released today revealed that a far larger number of L.A. County residents may have been infected than previously reported.

The latest results released today by the county and city public health agency raised the countywide death toll to 624.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer also reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, but she said the vast majority of them -- 1,198 -- were the result of a backlog of testing results from the week of April 7-14 that were just reported by a single testing lab. She said the actual one-day increase in cases was 293.

The countywide total, including results from separate public health agencies in Pasadena and Long Beach, now stands at 13,857.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 20 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 16 (+5)

Boyle Heights: 97 (+24)

Eagle Rock: 58 (+6)

East Hollywood: 72 (+3)

East Los Angeles: 166 (+5)

Echo Park: 13 (+2)

El Sereno: 56 (+5)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 7 (+1)

Elysian Valley: 12 (+2)

Glassell Park: 80 (+8)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 51 (+4)

Historic Filipinotown: 31 (+3)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 30 (+3)

Los Feliz: 25 (+3)

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 22 (+5)

Silver Lake: 92 (+3)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 89 (+22) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

The updated numbers, however, were overshadowed by the release of preliminary results of an antibody study that made use of serology testing that is used to determine if a person may have been unknowingly infected with the virus, yet never showed symptoms or was never tested.

Preliminary results of the study found that of 863 people randomly selected for testing, 4.1% had antibodies in their system, indicating they had been infected at some point with the virus. When applying a margin of error, researchers estimated that between 2.8% and 5.6% of the county's population has been infected, resulting in a range of 221,000 and 442,000 people. Those estimates are 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 cases that had been confirmed when the antibody testing was done in early April.

Ferrer said the results reinforce the continued need for stay-at-home and social-distancing mandates, since potentially hundreds of thousands of people could be infected with the virus and capable of spreading it.

Lead investigator Neeraj Sood, professor at the USC Price School for Public Policy, said the numbers show the county is "very early in the epidemic" given the number of people who are likely infected without their knowledge.

Ferrer noted that the presence of antibodies in a person's body does not mean the person is immune to the illness.

Additional serology testing is expected to continue into the summer.

Of the people who have died from coronavirus, 89% had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said, a percentage that has remained generally steady as new fatalities are reported.

Of the 54 deaths for which race and ethnicity data were available, 36% were Latinx, 28% white, 17% Asian and 16% black.

Ferrer said there are now 47 cases of coronavirus among the homeless, the vast majority of them unsheltered. She noted that health officials are investigating cases that occurred at eight different homeless shelters, and anyone potentially exposed to the positive patients has been quarantined.

A total of 265 institutional settings -- including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- have had at least one case. Those institutions accounted for a total of 2,733 cases, involving 1,580 residents and 1,153 staff members. They also account for 241 deaths, or roughly 39% of all coronavirus fatalities in the county. The "vast majority" of those deaths were in skilled nursing facilities.

As of Monday, about 80,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the county, with about 13% testing positive.

