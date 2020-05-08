Even as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to mount, Los Angeles County loosened its health restrictions today and allowed select retail businesses to reopen with curbside service, while warning that the pandemic is far from over.

The opening of select businesses came as the county announced another 51 deaths due to the coronavirus, although two of those fatalities were reported Thursday afternoon by the city of Pasadena's health department. Long Beach, which also has its own health department, reported two more deaths this afternoon.

The new deaths brought the county's overall total to 1,470.

The county also reported 883 new cases of COVID-19, while Long Beach reported 23 more and Pasadena added 15. The cases lifting the overall county total to 30,334.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, said the continuing increase in deaths and cases should be a reminder that the coronavirus is continuing to spread, so people taking advantage of newly opened businesses should continue to exercise caution.

"Protocols with directives on how to protect workers and customers is posted on our website, and stores and facilities are not allowed to open until they've complied with the changes and the directives," Ferrer said.

The newly relaxes restrictions allowed florists, toy stores, book stores, clothing retailers, sporting-goods stores and music shops were allowed to reopen, but only with curbside pickup service. Car dealers were also allowed to reopen, but with strict social-distancing and infection-control measures in showrooms.

Los Angeles county and hiking trails, with the exception of the popular Runyon Canyon trails, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of space from each other. Large groups will also be prohibited. Golf courses will reopen also with restrictions on groups and activities.

"When we're out and about more, we have to behave as if anyone could be infected with COVID-19 and that we also could be infected. It is possible to infect people and be positive for COVID-19 even when you have no symptoms at all," said Ferrer. "And for people 65 and older and with underlying health conditions, you do need to remain home as much as possible. This is more important now than ever because there are more people out and about in our communities. So we ask you to not venture out except for your medical appointments."

Los Angeles County beaches remain closed. Ferrer said earlier this week that a plan for reopening the coastline was being finalized, but no timeline was given. Redondo Beach officials issued a statement saying they anticipated an order from the county allowing beaches to reopen for active uses no later than next Friday.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said today that while the beaches themselves remain closed, the city will reopen its beach and bike paths on Monday for active recreation, although social distancing mandates will remain in place.

But even as the health orders are eased back, authorities continued to warn that people who leave their homes must continue wearing face coverings when they mingle with other members of the public, and must maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.

Since it can take two weeks for the infection to materialize, it could be that long before the impact of the business reopenings is known, according to public health officials.

Ferrer has suggested that an increase in cases is almost inevitable if more people leave their homes to visit newly opened businesses, but health officials will be closely monitoring case numbers and the mortality rate, particularly among vulnerable communities.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.