More than 60 additional fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported today in Los Angeles County, pushing the total over 700, with skilled nursing homes accounting for 40% of the county's coronavirus deaths.

A total of 732 people have died so far from coronavirus in L.A. County, public officials said today. The countywide number of cases confirmed by laboratory testing has ballooned to 16,460, though officials have said the actual number of those infected is most likely many times greater.

Those cases include 100 cases among the county's homeless population, including 55 who were residing in shelters. Ferrer noted that the majority of those were attributable to an outbreak at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said Tuesday that 56 cases have been confirmed at the mission among residents and staff, and one person -- a staff member -- has died.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 22 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. Today's update included the first cased to be reported in Angelino Heights, where 7 infections were reported. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Angelino Heights 6 (+6)

Atwater Village: 19 (+2)

Boyle Heights: 129 (+13)

Eagle Rock: 68 (+5)

East Hollywood: 91 (+11)

East Los Angeles: 227 (+25)

Echo Park: 14 (+1)

El Sereno: 70 (+10)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 7

Elysian Valley: 16 (+2)

Glassell Park: 92 (+5)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 59 (+7)

Historic Filipinotown: 38 (+4)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 44 (+4)

Los Feliz: 30 (+1)

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 31 (+6)

Silver Lake: 97

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 112 (+9) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

A total of 275 institutional settings -- including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- have had at least one case. Those institutions have accounted for a total of 3,115 cases, involving 1,826 residents and 1,289 staff members.

There have been 292 deaths in such institutions, the vast majority occurring among residents of skilled nursing facilities. Those institutional deaths represent 40% of the county's total number of fatalities, said Barbara Ferrer, head of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

She said the continuing increase in cases in nursing facilities has led to a stepped-up focus on testing, which will now include all people at the facilities regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. That is a sharp change in policy that previously only called for testing of symptomatic individuals.

"With the new information that's emerging that indicates there are many more people than we thought that are positive for COVID-19 and they're not sick, we have to change our strategies and adjust," Ferrer said. "This is particularly true at all of our institutional settings, particularly at the skilled nursing homes where in the past we have done a lot of our infection- control protocols around an assumption that we needed to worry about people who are symptomatic and test people who are symptomatic and not allow people who were symptomatic and were employees to come into a facility to do their jobs.

"But it turns out that we were wrong, and with new information it has become clear that asymptomatic people are capable of spreading the virus, and this is particularly true in a facility where all of the care for most of the residents happens because employees are bathing people, they're feeding people, they're moving people, they're in extraordinarily close contact with the people who reside there and really making sure those people have what they need every single day."

She said the increased testing will continue for the next few months, and said starting Thursday, five officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be coming to the county to inspect nursing facilities and improve infection-control measures.

Meanwhile, Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's director of medical services, again stressed the need to maintain stay-at-home and physical distancing measures. She said there has been a leveling-off of cases, but "new infections are not yet decreasing." She said modeling indicates that a lifting of physical distancing requirements will likely lead to another spike in cases.

Ghaley said lifting "physical distancing measures very suddenly would negate and reverse all of that progress we've made to date."

She again pointed to predictions that if the stay-at-home orders are lifted, 96% of the county's population will be infected by Aug. 1.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.