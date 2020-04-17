More than three dozen additional coronavirus deaths were reported in Los Angeles County today, while concern mounted over the virus' spread in nursing homes, four of which have had outbreaks of 40 or more people testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, 20 nursing homes or care facilities have had outbreaks of 20 or more people testing positive, and the county has asked for help from state and federal officials to control the virus' spread and ensure affected facilities are fully staffed.

The department has also requested additional staffing to support the high rate of staff absences at some of the facilities.

"We have requested additional assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state to help us address the need for increased technical assistance at the large number of sites that have positive cases," Ferrer said.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 17 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 10 (+1)

Boyle Heights: 65 (-1)

Eagle Rock: 52 (+4)

East Hollywood: 58 (+4)

East Los Angeles: 121 (+5)

Echo Park: 10

El Sereno: 46

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Elysian Valley: 10 (+1)

Glassell Park: 67

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 44 (+3)

Historic Filipinotown: 25 (+1)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 24 (+2)

Los Feliz: 21

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 16

Silver Lake: 88 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 62 (+3) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

"We're also working with a handful of nursing home providers who have offered to help us set up sites that can service COVID-19-positive patients that need to reside at skilled nursing facilities and intermediate-care facilities and are transitioning back, in many cases, from having stayed in a hospital for a few days," she said.

According to Ferrer, at least one coronavirus case has occurred in 228 institutional settings -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- across the county, for a total of 2,183 cases. Those cases were 1,215 residents and 968 staff.

A total of 177 deaths have occurred in those settings, primarily at nursing homes or assisted living centers. That total represents roughly 36% of the virus deaths that have occurred countywide.

On the Eastside, nursing homes in Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights and Silver Lake have reported coronavirus cases.

"We are extraordinarily worried about the outbreaks that continue to happen across the many different institutional settings," Ferrer said.

The countywide death toll stood at 501 based on the figures provided by the county health department and the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which maintain their own health departments.

For the 425 deaths for which ethnic data is available, 34% were Latino, 29% were white, 18% were Asian and 16% were black.

The countywide total number of cases rose by more than 500 from Thursday's figures, reaching 11,404.

Ferrer said 1,441 cases have been confirmed among health care workers in the county, 38% of them being nurses and 6% of them doctors. The cases were scattered among 26 health care facilities, 36% of them hospitals and 31% skilled nursing facilities.

Five deaths have been confirmed among health care workers, three of them nurses. Three of the deaths involved skilled nursing facility workers, one was a correctional health worker and one worked in a hospital, Ferrer said.

Pregnant Women Cases

For the first time, Ferrer released numbers involving pregnant women, saying there are 61 known cases of pregnant women testing positive for the virus. She said 12 of them have already delivered their babies, and all six infants that were tested came back negative for the virus.

Ferrer stressed that despite talk at the White House and among state and local authorities about planning for the lifting of stay-at-home and business-closure orders, those mandates are still in effect, and she warned against complacency.

"COVID-19, as you note from all the numbers I report, has spread across our entire community, so we need to continue to do all we can do to slow the spread and prevent as many infections as possible while we plan for our recovery," she said.

The county on today also announced the availability of free same-day testing for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing. To schedule an appointment, visit lacovidprod.service- now.com/rrs.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

This story was updated with additional information from the Long Beach and Pasadena health departments.