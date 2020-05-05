As behind-the-scenes planning continued for the limited reopening of some lower-risk retail businesses, more than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Los Angeles County today, the largest single- day jump during the pandemic.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's Department of Public Health, noted that the large number of new cases -- 1,638 -- was due in part to a lag in testing data that typically occurs over the weekend, but it was also the result of ever-increasing availability of testing.

The new cases lifted the county's overall total to 27,815.

Ferrer also reported another 58 deaths due to the coronavirus, although four of those fatalities were announced Monday afternoon by the city of Pasadena, which has its own health department. The new deaths increased the county's total number of fatalities to 1,313.

Of the 1,201 people who died for which ethnic data was available, 38% were Latino, 28% were white, 19% Asian, 12% black and 1% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The numbers continued a trend showing a disproportionate impact of the virus on the black and Native Hawaiian communities in the county.

"When we present the information by percentages it often masks the fact that if we looked at actual mortality rates, our African-American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander neighbors and families are dying at a much higher rate than all others in L.A. County," Ferrer said.

Nearly half of the county's COVID-19 deaths, 49%, have occurred in institutional settings, primarily skilled nursing facilities. Ferrer said there have been 647 deaths among residents of such facilities. At least one confirmed or suspected case was being investigated at 342 institutions as of today.

There have been 199 cases reported among the county's homeless population, 109 of which involved people who were in shelters -- the vast majority of them at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that the state will be relaxing its stay-at-home order at the end of the week, allowing lower-risk retail businesses to reopen with limited operations, primarily restricted to curbside pickup.

Although the state will be issuing guidelines for such business reopenings, individual counties will still have the ability to maintain tighter restrictions depending on the virus' local impact. Los Angeles County has been particularly hard hit, accounting for roughly half of the state's cases and deaths, while housing only about a quarter of the overall population.

"Road Map" To Reopening

Ferrer said Tuesday that the county will be releasing details soon on a "road map" for businesses, but it remained unclear if the county will be more restrictive than the state in terms of business restrictions.

"The county's approach to reopening is guided by the science and by the current status of our pandemic locally. And we're all looking forward to businesses reopening and getting back to work, and we all know we're going to be on a slow journey together so we can continue to save lives and prevent overwhelming our health care system," Ferrer said.

She again noted that the decision-making will depend on factors such as availability of hospital space and equipment, the availability of testing, the ability to trace contacts of those who test positive, and the continued impact of the virus on higher-risk populations.

Cases Expected To Spread After Businesses Reopen

She noted that there will almost assuredly be more cases reported once businesses reopen, because more people will be "out and about," but the county does not want to see a spike in the mortality rate, forcing the county "to have to go back and tell businesses to close again."

"We have to do everything we can to be on a steady, slow path to recovery that makes sense for L.A. County," she said.

She said planning for businesses to reopen will likely be in conjunction with Newsom's anticipated guidelines, but she said she could not yet offer any specifics of what local retailers can expect.

"You've noticed how hard we're all trying to be united across the state whenever it's possible, so I think it's in that spirit that we look at what the governor is doing, and we try to make sure that we can align as is appropriate given the unique circumstances here in the county," she said.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.