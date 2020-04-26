Los Angeles County officials reported 18 more deaths from COVID-19 and 440 additional cases today, raising the countywide totals to 19,528 cases and 913 deaths.

Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

"The most difficult part of the COVID-19 pandemic is losing people to the virus. To all of you who have lost loved ones, we are deeply sorry," Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, said in a statement

Meanwhile, high temperatures put a strain on beach and park restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus for the second straight day. Officials were reminding the public that beaches and park hiking trails remain closed throughout Los Angeles for the weekend.

"These closures are part of protecting the public's health and helping avoid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases like the country has seen in New York City," Santa Monica officials said. "Residents can go outside for a walk or to a local park, but everyone is encouraged to stay close to home as much as possible."

EASTSIDE CASES - April 26 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Angelino Heights 6

Atwater Village: 21

Boyle Heights: 157 (+3)

Eagle Rock: 80 (+4)

East Hollywood: 111 (+6)

East Los Angeles: 308 (+1)

Echo Park: 17

El Sereno: 78

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 9

Elysian Valley: 18

Glassell Park: 99 (+3)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 69

Historic Filipinotown: 51

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 53 (+1)

Los Feliz: 31

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 33

Silver Lake: 105 (+1)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 128 (-1) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

As of today, more than 114,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county, with 14% testing positive, Ferrer said.

Information about race and ethnicity was available for 837 of the 913 deaths. Of those, 37% occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among white residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

African Americans continue to have the highest rate of death for COVID- 19 when compared to other groups at 13 deaths per 100,000 people, Ferrer said. The mortality rate for Latinx is 9.5; for Asians, the rate is 7.5; and for whites, the rate is 5.5.

Individuals living in lower-income communities are three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than individuals living in wealthier communities, with the death rate of 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people in communities where 30% to 100% of residents are living in poverty compared to the death rate of 5.3 per 100,000 people in communities where less than 10% of residents are living in poverty.

"As we have more information about who is dying, we are reminded that the work ahead requires that we address issues of disproportionality that result in higher rates of death among African Americans, Latino and Asians as well as residents living in poverty," Ferrer said. "Ensuring access to testing, early treatment and care, and economic support among those communities at higher risk of devastating outcomes associated with COVID-19, is essential."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.