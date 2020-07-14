Potentially moving the region closer to renewed stay-at-home orders, Los Angeles County today reported a single-day record number of coronavirus cases, while the volume of people hospitalized due to the virus reached its highest point of the pandemic.

Public health agencies reported 4,513 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the cumulative total from the start of the pandemic to 140,576.

As of this afternoon, the county's death toll from the pandemic stood at 3,897.

More concerning is the continuing rise in hospitalizations, with the number climbing to 2,103.

The hospitalization number is the highest total to date of the pandemic, while the number of deaths reported today represents one of the highest daily increases to date, according to the county. Health officials noted that the high number of fatalities may be the result of a reporting lag from the weekend. The county reported only 13 deaths on Monday.

The numbers continued a disturbing upward trend in key metrics monitored by health officials as they track the spread of the virus. They also continued a shift in the virus' demographics, with 59% of the newly reported cases involving people under age 41. According to the Department of Public health, the median age of the new patients was just 35.

County health officials and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have warned that continued worsening of the pandemic could lead to further rollbacks in business reopenings, and potentially a return to strict orders requiring people to remain at home at virtually all times.

Garcetti said Monday during his COVID-19 update that the city is "on the border" of raising its COVID-19 emergency status from "orange" to "red," which would mean people could only leave their homes for essential goods and travel to work.