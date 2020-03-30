Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center

Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center in Silver Lake was identified as a location of a coronavirus outbreak.

Silver Lake --  Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center, a hilltop convalescent home and rehabilitation facility, has been the site of a coronavirus outbreak, county public health officials announced today.

The 72-bed center tucked into a mostly residential neighborhood on Lucile Avenue was one of several nursing homes and skilled nursing centers where coronavirus cases have been reported and are being investigated, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. 

An official with the center said a statement would be issued shortly.

The Garden Crest website said the facility specializes in the "rehabilitation and wound care for short term, post acute hospital, skilled therapy and clinical care."

A woman who said her father is at the facility told The Eastsider that she and her family were notified last week that a patient at Garden Crest had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am scared for my father's health and the health of the other patients," said the woman. "We were given the option of bringing him home but fear that if he has this he would give it to our family."

In a daily briefing, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county health department, said health officials are investigating 25 institutions such as nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities that have coronavirus cases. 

Eleven of those institutions are now being investigated for centralized outbreaks, meaning they have three or more cases.

She said there have been six deaths at such facilities so far.

"Where there's one case at an institutional setting, our Department of Public Health team does go in and it works with the facility and management and staff to ensure they're doing the best they can to protect the health of their residents," Ferrer said. "... Most of the residents who are in facilities where there are cases have, in fact, been quarantined."

The L.A. Times notes that coronavirus has been spreading quickly through nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, where mostly elderly patients have proven the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

