The number of convalescent and nursing homes with coronavirus cases have grown, exposing highly vulnerable elderly residents to the disease, according to the most recent figures provided by the L.A. County Public Health Department.

There are 109 different institutional facilities -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- that have had at least one case, representing a total of 512 cases among residents and staff and 26 deaths.

These are the institutions that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 on the Eastside:

• Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock (42 beds)

• Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center in Silver Lake (72 beds)

• LA Huntington Healthcare in El Sereno (99 beds)

• Montecito Heights Nursing Facility in Highland Park (90 beds)

The public health department did not say how many positive cases had been reported at each facility. Go here for a countywide list of facilities with coronavirus cases.

The Eastsider has contacted the facilities for more details. Garden Crest had provided a response in a previous story.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, who heads the county health department, said today that large numbers of residents at these facilities have been quarantined if they have been exposed. No visitors are allowed.

"With the spread of COVID-19 across the county, we continue to see more cases among staff and residents at institutional settings," said Ferrer in a department updated live streamed on Facebook. "It's extraordinarily important that there be no visitors during this time of the pandemic."