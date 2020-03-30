Silver Lake -- Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center, a hilltop convalescent home and rehabilitation facility, has become caught up in the coronavirus outbreak, county public health officials announced today.

The 72-bed facility on Lucile Avenue was one of several nursing homes and skilled nursing centers where coronavirus cases have been reported and are being investigated, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The Garden Crest website said the facility, founded 65 years ago, specializes in the "rehabilitation and wound care for short term, post acute hospital, skilled therapy and clinical care."

The facility, which is located amidst a neighborhood hillside homes and apartments, became aware last week of its first case involving a post acute rehabilitation patient, said a statement issued by Paul Barron, chief executive officer of Garden Crest. The patient was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Other residents of the facility who came within six feet of the coronavirus patient have been isolated and Garden Crest had all its residents and staff tested for COVID-19.

"Test results for its residents and staff have been and continue to come in," said the statement. "Upon any positive results, Garden Crest works with its health partners to get its residents and/or staff immediate and proper COVID-19 treatment and supervision."

Garden Crest did not say if there have been any more case since the one reported last week.

A woman whose father is at Garden Crest said she fears for her father's safety after being notified of the outbreak last week.

"I am scared for my father's health and the health of the other patients," said the woman. "We were given the option of bringing him home but fear that if he has this he would give it to our family."

In a daily briefing, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county health department, said health officials are investigating 25 institutions such as nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities that have coronavirus cases.

Eleven of those institutions are now being investigated for centralized outbreaks, meaning they have three or more cases.

She said there have been six deaths at such facilities so far.

"Where there's one case at an institutional setting, our Department of Public Health team does go in and it works with the facility and management and staff to ensure they're doing the best they can to protect the health of their residents," Ferrer said. "... Most of the residents who are in facilities where there are cases have, in fact, been quarantined."

The L.A. Times notes that coronavirus has been spreading quickly through nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, where mostly elderly patients have proven the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

This story has been updated with the response from Garden Crest.

Skilled Nursing Facilities with Confirmed Cases • Dungarvin Handley House (Los Angeles)

• Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center (Los Angeles)

• Silverado Beverly Place (Los Angeles)

• County Villa South Convalescent (Los Angeles)

• Lawndale Healthcare Center (Lawndale)

• Gardena Convalescent (Gardena)

• Kei-Ai South Bay Healthcare Center (Gardena)

• Kensington Assisted Living (Redondo Beach)

• Belmont Village (Hollywood)

• Alameda Care Center (Burbank) Source: L.A. County Department of Public Health as of March 30