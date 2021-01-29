The Target in Eagle Rock Plaza and the Gelson's market on the border of Silver Lake and Los Feliz are among the latest large stores where COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported, according to public health department.

In the case of the Eagle Rock Target, 30 employees have been infected over a period of time but no specifics dates were available. The Gelson's outbreak involving 19 employees took place this month.

This Eagle Rock retail and grocery store on Colorado Boulevard is among 13 LA County Targets with outbreaks ranging from 13-65 confirmed staff cases, according to the LA County Public Health Department website.

"We treat every positive case with care and work hard to maintain a variety of cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing, and safety measures to protect our team and guests," said a Target spokesperson. "The Health Department inspected the store as recently as Jan 23, and found our protocols within all of their recommended guidelines and expectations." (The Eastsider did not confirm this with public health officials)

During the outbreak, a cleaning company disinfected the Eagle Rock Target at night on four different occasions in addition to the regular cleaning done throughout the day.

The Target spokesperson mentioned that the company pays employees 100% of their paycheck for up to 14 days during a quarantine and works with confirmed cases to find out who they may have been in contact with when they were last at work.

In Silver Lake, Gelson's on Hyperion Avenue found that 19 employees were infected over a two week period between Jan 5-and Jan 22, according to a company officials. Most cases were from community spread (employees exposed to the virus from gatherings outside of the workplace).

"The store was sanitized as a precaution," said Donna Tyndall, Sr. Vice President, Operations – Gelson’s. "Any team members that were in close contact with the employees have already been notified and will be paid for a self-quarantine. The affected employees were not in close contact with customers for more than 15 minutes at any point."

The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an individual for more than 15 minutes. According to Tyndall, Gelson’s will be paying all associates any scheduled shifts which are canceled or shortened.

The market was closed on January 20 at 8 p.m. for a deep cleaning and reopened the next day.

County health officials track outbreaks of three or more people at workplaces. The Eastsider recently reported two of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks on the Eastside, according to LA County public health reports.

The L.A. County Public Health website mentions the data "may not reflect real-time investigation counts" and can change daily gathered by public health investigators overseeing and supervising the investigation. It also states that being included on this list "does not suggest neglect or wrongdoing on the part of the facility."