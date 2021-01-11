Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that testing operations at Dodger Stadium will conclude today, and in conjunction with the county, vaccine distribution will begin by the end of the week.

A statement from the mayor's office said local leaders decided to shift away from testing at Dodger Stadium and the Veterans Affairs Lot 15 at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Brentwood so that public health officials could immediately focus personnel, equipment and other resources on vaccination distribution.

The Dodger Stadium site will be able to vaccinate up to 12,000 people per day when it is fully up and running.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"From early on in this pandemic, Dodger Stadium has been home base for our testing infrastructure, a vital part of our effort to track the spread of COVID-19, try to get ahead of outbreaks, and save lives," Garcetti said. "Vaccines are the surest route to defeating this virus and charting a course to recovery, so the city, county and our entire team are putting our best resources on the field to get Angelenos vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible."

However, this shift in resources will "temporarily reduce testing capacity in L.A. County, but it will more than triple the number of daily vaccines available to be dispersed to Angelenos," according to the mayor's statement. "The city remains committed to providing free testing to residents, with or without symptoms, at eight permanent sites and six mobile sites across L.A.

"In the weeks ahead, the number of tests offered will increase through existing locations, additional mobile teams and an expanded site at Pierce College in Woodland Hills. Anyone seeking a test can find more information at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing or may contact their health care provider."

More than one million Angelenos have been tested for COVID-19 at Dodger Stadium since it opened in May 2020, and no existing testing appointments are affected by this week's operational changes. Vaccinations at the site will be distributed in accordance with CDC, state and county guidance to eligible populations.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, go to VaccinateLACounty.com.