Here's a rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes. 

 The start of the Dodger regular season has been delayed even further -- until late May at the earliest. 

 All bars and fitness centers in East L.A. have been ordered to close and restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery under restrictions announced today by L.A. County. These mirror restrictions in the City of Los Angeles. 

 The suspension of instruction at East L.A. and L.A. City colleges has been extended through at least March 29 for classroom and online instruction.

All L.A. neighborhood council meetings and events have been suspended until further notice.

 Blue Bottle is temporarily shutting down its U.S. coffee shops  -- including the outlet in Los Feliz.

 Permanent Records is temporarily shutting down its new Roadhouse outlet in Cypress Park.

You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

