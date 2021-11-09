Dodger Stadium from the air

Health-care startup Curative has re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced today.

The site began offering free, drive-thru PCR nasal tests on Monday. People can access the site by entering through the Downtown Gate E entrance near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

Curative previously partnered with CORE for a mass COVID-19 testing site that operated during the pandemic, but Curative's Pasquale Gianni said the new site is operated by Curative alone.

No information was available about why the site was reopened.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, with a brief closure from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. On Tuesday afternoon, more than 400 appointment slots were available to book each day through Sunday.

Test results are expected within one to two days of the swabs arriving at Curative's labs.

The previous Dodger Stadium testing site was the largest in the United States during 2020, administering a million COVID-19 tests between May 2020 and January 2021. The site was transitioned into a mass-vaccination center on Jan. 15 and then ended operations at the end of May, as the city shifted more doses to appointment-free, walk-up vaccination sites and mobile clinics.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County's rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 was 1.3%.

