The Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing site, which is the largest in the U.S., reopened today after a weekend closure for restructuring to alleviate traffic in the area.

The site has administered 1 million COVID-19 tests since May, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Residents in the area have expressed concern about traffic caused by the site, so it was closed over the weekend to be restructured and for testing operations to be rerouted.

Testing site traffic frequently stretches for more than a mile in either direction from where vehicles enter the ballpark at the Scott Avenue gate. That has made it difficult for residents living immediately next to the stadium to return to their homes.

After the Dodgers made an additional parking lot available, more traffic will now be shifted into four lanes that wind through the stadium property and off city streets, officials told the L.A. Times. The change is expected to reroute an estimated 600 vehicles a day from surrounding streets each day.

"The Dodgers are committed to doing our part in the battle against COVID-19 by ensuring that testing continues to be available to all Angelenos, especially with the ongoing surge in cases and increase in demand for testing in Los Angeles," Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said.