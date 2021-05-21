Dodger Stadium vaccination site closes, and so does an era

The large COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium gave its last shots on Thursday, ending a unique era at the ballpark.

The approximately 56,000-seat stadium was empty for most of last year in the wake of the pandemic. But it's parking lots were busy, serving as the site of the city's first major COVID-19 testing site and later one of the nation's largest drive-up vaccination centers, which attracted anti-vax protests.

The lots even served as a temporary home for hundreds of rental cars that had been mothballed during the early months of the pandemic.

In one of stranger moments, the empty stadium served as the backdrop for Gov. Gavin Newsom's State of the State speech.

Here are a few photos of the stadium's role during the pandemic:

