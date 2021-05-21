You are the owner of this article.
Dodger Stadium vaccination site closes, and so does an era

Dodger Stadium vaccination site

The drive-in vaccination site at Dodger Stadium was one of the largest in the country.

The large COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium gave its last shots on Thursday, ending a unique era at the ballpark.

The approximately 56,000-seat stadium was empty for most of last year in the wake of the pandemic. But it's parking lots were busy, serving as the site of the city's first major COVID-19 testing site and later one of the nation's largest drive-up vaccination centers, which attracted anti-vax protests.

The lots even served as a temporary home for hundreds of rental cars that had been mothballed during the early months of the pandemic.

In one of stranger moments, the empty stadium served as the backdrop for Gov. Gavin Newsom's State of the State speech

Here are a few photos of the stadium's role during the pandemic:

Entrance to the Dodger vaccination site

Cars lined up to enter the Dodger Stadium vaccination site on its first day of operation.
Lines inside the DOdger Stadium Covid-19 testing site

Drive-up COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium.

COVID-19 line at DodgerStadium

Traffic jam at the entrance to the COVID-19 test site at Dodger Stadium
Coronavirus traffic jam

Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
2nd Dodger Stadium Rental Cars April 6 MAK.JPG

Rental cars pack a section of the Dodger Stadium parking lots.
RVs parked in dodger stadium lot eastsider reader.JPG

RVs parked in the Dodger Stadium lot. A city vehicle was seen towing RVs into the lot. 
rental cars at dodger stadium close up april 6.JPG

Rental cars were mothballed at Dodger Stadium after the pandemic shutdown crippled the travel industry.
Lining up for coronavirus drive-thru

Vehicles line up for drive-thru coronavirus testing site on Stadium Way near Echo Park.
line of cars dodger stadium coronvirus testing site first day jesus sanchez 5-16-2020 1-09-039.JPG

The opening of L.A. County's largest coronavirus test site in the Dodger Stadium parking lot caused a mile-and-a-half back up vehicles along Scott Avenue and Stadium Way.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

