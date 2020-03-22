covid testing fire department training center jesus sanchez 3-11-2020 1-52-59 PM.JPG

Persons in protective clothing and masks approached each vehicle. 

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

A drive-thru coronavirus testing center for first-responders and essential city employees was in operation Saturday morning at a fire department training facility near Dodger Stadium.

Vehicles drove past signs that said "City Employees Only" and a pre-screening checkpoint at the entrance of the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center on Stadium Way.  The vehicles then drove through the parking lot and stopped next to a canopy, where persons in protective gear approached each driver.

The vehicles then drove off in traffic lanes marked off by orange traffic cones.

A vehicle from Quest Diagnostics, the private lab that has been testing for COVID-19, was parked in the lot along with several vehicles from the fire department and an LAPD patrol car.

fhmtc test site covid1 coronavirus jesus sanchez fire training center.JPG

Sign at the entrance to Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (FHMTC)

 Photo by The Eastsider

A spokesman for Eric Garcetti said the site is also open healthcare workers countywide and outreach staff with the L.A. Homeless Services Authority.

The testing site on Stadium Way was in operation as at least three LAPD officers have tested positive for the virus, reports the L.A. Times.

A few drive-up COVID-19 testing centers have started up in operations across the region, including one in Simi Valley, a baseball stadium in Lake Elsinore and hospitals in Orange County.

This story has been updated with information from a Garcetti spokesman.

covid coronavirus testing site fire training center jesus sanchez.JPG

A pre-screening checkpoint at the entrance to the fire training center.

 By Jesus Sanchez

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments