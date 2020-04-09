A new coronavirus drive-up testing center opened Wednesday at East Los Angeles College offering free tests to eligible L.A. County residents.
The testing center in the parking lot on the west end of campus is one of 21 test sites operating by the city and county of Los Angeles.
"This drive-up site will provide individuals in East Los Angeles, Monterey Park, and surrounding communities a quick and safe way to get tested in order to slow the spread of this virus," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis in a statement.
The centers are restricted to people showing symptoms of COVID-19. Persons need to register online to be tested.
The county has set a goal of testing 10,000 people per day.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.