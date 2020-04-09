A new coronavirus drive-up testing center opened Wednesday at East Los Angeles College offering free tests to eligible L.A. County residents.

The testing center in the parking lot on the west end of campus is one of 21 test sites operating by the city and county of Los Angeles.

"This drive-up site will provide individuals in East Los Angeles, Monterey Park, and surrounding communities a quick and safe way to get tested in order to slow the spread of this virus," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis in a statement.

The centers are restricted to people showing symptoms of COVID-19. Persons need to register online to be tested.

The county has set a goal of testing 10,000 people per day.