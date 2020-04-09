East L.A. College coronavirus testing site

A coronavirus testing site opened in one of the parking lots at East L.A. College. 

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera

A new coronavirus drive-up testing center opened Wednesday at East Los Angeles College offering free tests to eligible L.A. County residents.

The testing center in the parking lot on the west end of campus is one of 21 test sites operating by the city and county of Los Angeles.

"This drive-up site will provide individuals in East Los Angeles, Monterey Park, and surrounding communities a quick and safe way to get tested in order to slow the spread of this virus," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis in a statement.

The centers are restricted to people showing symptoms of COVID-19. Persons need to register online to be tested.

The county has set a goal of testing 10,000 people per day. 

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments