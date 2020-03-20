Homeless shelter at the Yosemite Recreation Center

Signs pointing to the entrance of the emergency homeless shelter at the Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

City recreation centers in Eagle Rock and Echo Park will be among the first batch rec facilities turned into temporary homeless shelters during the coronavirus pandemic, reports The L.A. Times and other media outlets.

The homeless shelters in the Echo Park Community Center on Patton Street in Echo Park and the Yosemite Recreation Center on Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock are scheduled to open today.

The first group of 13 temporary shelters will provide a total of 900 beds, city officials told the Times. Showers and meals will be provided at the rec centers, which have been closed during the past week under previously issued coronavirus restrictions.

The city plans to eventually use 42 recreation centers for shelters through at least April 30, with some remaining in operation until September, according to the L.A. Times.

Temporary homeless shelter Eagle Rock

A stack of bins being transported to the temporary homeless shelter at the Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments