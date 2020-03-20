City recreation centers in Eagle Rock and Echo Park will be among the first batch rec facilities turned into temporary homeless shelters during the coronavirus pandemic, reports The L.A. Times and other media outlets.

The homeless shelters in the Echo Park Community Center on Patton Street in Echo Park and the Yosemite Recreation Center on Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock are scheduled to open today.

The first group of 13 temporary shelters will provide a total of 900 beds, city officials told the Times. Showers and meals will be provided at the rec centers, which have been closed during the past week under previously issued coronavirus restrictions.

The city plans to eventually use 42 recreation centers for shelters through at least April 30, with some remaining in operation until September, according to the L.A. Times.