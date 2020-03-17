Here's a Tuesday, March 17 rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary during the day.
Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.
• The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has suspended masses at all its churches.
• Macy's will close all its department stores, including the one in the Eagle Rock Plaza, through at least March 31.
• The East L.A. and other L.A. County courthouses will be closed until March 19 and then reopen only for essential or emergency matters.
• The Vallarta Supermarket in Boyle Heights will be opening an hour early at 7 am for seniors ages 65 and over, pregnant women and those with disabilities as part of a new, reduced schedule during the outbreak. The stores now closes at 8 pm
• The San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights has cancelled tours and wine tastings but will remain open takeout and delivery.
You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
