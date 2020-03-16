Here's a rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.
• All bars and fitness centers in East L.A. have been ordered to close and restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery under restrictions announced today by L.A. County. These mirror restrictions in the City of Los Angeles.
• The suspension of instruction at East L.A. and L.A. City colleges has been extended through at least March 29 for classroom and online instruction.
• All L.A. neighborhood council meetings and events have been suspended until further notice.
• Blue Bottle is temporarily shutting down its U.S. coffee shops -- including the outlet in Los Feliz.
• Permanent Records is temporarily shutting down its new Roadhouse outlet in Cypress Park.
You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.