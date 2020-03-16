Here's a rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.

• All bars and fitness centers in East L.A. have been ordered to close and restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery under restrictions announced today by L.A. County. These mirror restrictions in the City of Los Angeles.

• The suspension of instruction at East L.A. and L.A. City colleges has been extended through at least March 29 for classroom and online instruction.

• All L.A. neighborhood council meetings and events have been suspended until further notice.

• Blue Bottle is temporarily shutting down its U.S. coffee shops -- including the outlet in Los Feliz.

• Permanent Records is temporarily shutting down its new Roadhouse outlet in Cypress Park.

You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

