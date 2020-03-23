East Los Angeles Community College announced that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

The student reported feeling possible symptoms the week prior and was tested on Wednesday. The student is in quarantine and reported to us to be doing well and is recovering, the college said in a statement issued by college president Raul Rodriguez on Sunday.

"Out of an abundance of caution and guidance from public health protocols, all faculty and staff at East Los Angeles College who were previously scheduled to be on campus Monday, March 23 are now directed to work from home unless first contacted by their direct supervisor to report. ... All faculty and staff who are already working remotely should continue to do so."

The school said in a statement that the student appears to have been exposed to the virus while at UCLA sometime during the week of March 8.

The student reports last being at the ELAC campus 10 days ago on March 12 -- from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in G5 Building-RT room with computers and may have also visited the Student Store.

"We are in the process of notifying other students and faculty who may have had direct contact with the student during this time," said the college statement.